 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

《奇门遁甲》 update for 7 January 2023

优化游戏场景，解决游戏场景卡顿问题

Share · View all patches · Build 10273291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Change the game scene and reduce the game size to 4.46G

  2. Fixed the problem of finding upper, middle and lower yuan according to the wrong day in the tutorial. The tutorial should be Wushen Day

  3. Fixed the problem that there may be a problem of "Ke Ying Chosen Right" and "Ke Ying Chosen Right"

The game jam problem has been solved by changing scenes, and the game fluency will be greatly improved. I'm sorry that the previous scene optimization was too poor, which caused a special jam. If the computer is still stuck due to low configuration after the update, reduce the image quality and resolution in the settings of the game to greatly improve the smoothness

Changed files in this update

Depot 2249831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link