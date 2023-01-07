优化游戏场景，解决游戏场景卡顿问题

Change the game scene and reduce the game size to 4.46G Fixed the problem of finding upper, middle and lower yuan according to the wrong day in the tutorial. The tutorial should be Wushen Day Fixed the problem that there may be a problem of "Ke Ying Chosen Right" and "Ke Ying Chosen Right"

The game jam problem has been solved by changing scenes, and the game fluency will be greatly improved. I'm sorry that the previous scene optimization was too poor, which caused a special jam. If the computer is still stuck due to low configuration after the update, reduce the image quality and resolution in the settings of the game to greatly improve the smoothness