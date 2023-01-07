 Skip to content

Generic Space Shooter update for 7 January 2023

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS ADDED

Share · View all patches · Build 10273261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

25 Achievements to unlock have been added into the game.

