Patch Update 1.5
- Default Player Outfit Cost Money Once Switching Costumes - PATCHED
- Some User Interface Was Missing Audio - PATCHED
- Stage Selection Buttons Were Overlapping - PATCHED
- Levels 5 and 8 had win condition upon start - PATCHED
- Levels 4 and 8 Win Screen Buttons Flipped Around - PATCHED
- Random Spawn System Reverted to Original Spawn System - PATCHED
- Updated User Interface for In Game Menus - FEATURE
- Objective Filled Meter Added - FEATURE
- New Shop Cat "Dash" - MEGA FEATURE
