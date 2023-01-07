 Skip to content

Failed Ninja Academy update for 7 January 2023

Patch Update 1.5

Last edited 7 January 2023 by Wendy

  1. Default Player Outfit Cost Money Once Switching Costumes - PATCHED
  2. Some User Interface Was Missing Audio - PATCHED
  3. Stage Selection Buttons Were Overlapping - PATCHED
  4. Levels 5 and 8 had win condition upon start - PATCHED
  5. Levels 4 and 8 Win Screen Buttons Flipped Around - PATCHED
  6. Random Spawn System Reverted to Original Spawn System - PATCHED
  7. Updated User Interface for In Game Menus - FEATURE
  8. Objective Filled Meter Added - FEATURE
  9. New Shop Cat "Dash" - MEGA FEATURE

