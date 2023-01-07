 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 7 January 2023

v1.0.2 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add spikes ranged weapon alternate fire - circular formation
  • add various visual effect variations for ranged weapons
  • increase sword delayed spin slash hitbox width to better match visuals

Changed files in this update

Defect Process Content Depot 1136731
Defect Process Content - macOS Depot 1136732
Defect Process Content - linux Depot 1136733
