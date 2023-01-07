- add spikes ranged weapon alternate fire - circular formation
- add various visual effect variations for ranged weapons
- increase sword delayed spin slash hitbox width to better match visuals
Defect Process update for 7 January 2023
v1.0.2 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Defect Process Content Depot 1136731
- Loading history…
Defect Process Content - macOS Depot 1136732
- Loading history…
Defect Process Content - linux Depot 1136733
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update