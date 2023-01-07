 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WasteLand Express 废土快递 update for 7 January 2023

小型补丁

Share · View all patches · Build 10273042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修改了部分烹饪食品属性一致不能叠加的bug
修改部分有问题的菜谱
医疗包为0仍可治疗的bug
丢弃物品导致卡死的bug
见面时部分相同类型特质却被判断为互斥特性的bug
喜欢夜路等描述和效果不一致的bug
对秋冬沙暴和雪在教学提示窗口进行提醒
稍微降低沙暴和雪的时间
部分城市名称未更新bug（新档）
增加了牛奶等商品产出（新档）

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link