NoEL - Nothing on Elysion Line update for 7 January 2023

1.00b hotfix

Build 10273011

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error where the game could no longer progress in some situations.
Keywords that were missing in the encyclopedia have been added.
Fixed typos in some items.
Stella - (Card) Repatriation: Fixed an error where Entropy was being recovered.
Lethe - (Card) Nibelung's Ring: Text error has been fixed.
Lethe - (Card) Jupiter: Fixed an error where the text value of “electricshock” was applied differently from the actual applied value.
Fixed an issue where some rewards were showing cards that weren't supposed to appear in rewards.
(Item) Ported blood pack: Fixed an error in the amount of health recovery.

