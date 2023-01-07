Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.3

I made the game force the US versions of the decimal number parsing system

"1.01" one and one hundredth

The game internally uses strings (just text) to store statistics on each of the squirrel upgrades. I can almost guarantee that this was the issue.

If you use another number system ( for example commas , instead of dots .), you should still see yours on all visible stats. But, internally the squirrel's launch velocity will be 3.75 instead of 375 causing high speed and instant finishes.

If this did not resolve the issue then please tell me.