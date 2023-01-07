 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Squirrel Launcher update for 7 January 2023

Squirrel Launcher Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10273002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I made the game force the US versions of the decimal number parsing system
"1.01" one and one hundredth

The game internally uses strings (just text) to store statistics on each of the squirrel upgrades. I can almost guarantee that this was the issue.

If you use another number system ( for example commas , instead of dots .), you should still see yours on all visible stats. But, internally the squirrel's launch velocity will be 3.75 instead of 375 causing high speed and instant finishes.

If this did not resolve the issue then please tell me.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2254491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link