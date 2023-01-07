 Skip to content

Predictors update for 7 January 2023

Update of the introduction to the game: more tooltips + a more concise tutorial

Hello Predictors,

There are a few important updates:

  • Forget the wall of texts. Go through the SHORT tutorial with the TOUGH (for new players) final battle with only one (but very popular) opponent who can teach you more than anybody in this game - Vampire. People who manage to beat him will play dramatically better than others. Let us know if you are one of them!

  • Instead of the old "long read" in the tutorial, now all the icons in the game have a comprehensive explanation. If the new tutorial aims to give players an understanding of the basic movement system in "Predictors," tooltips can explain everything else when you are interested. At least, we hope so. If it doesn't work for you - let us know! :)

Enjoy the game!

