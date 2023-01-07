The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the wrong achievement could be unlocked under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the the check for achievements unlocked on boot could sometimes skip a few
- Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the "Golem" achievement wasn't working properly
- Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the "Shiny Pebble" achievement wasn't working properly
- Fixed a bug where the logic for unlocking the "Sapphire" achievement wasn't working properly
Changed files in this update