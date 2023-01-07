 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Grandparents Christmas Mystery update for 7 January 2023

Very small patch notes for My Grandparents' Christmas Mystery

Share · View all patches · Build 10272844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before I get in to the fixes I just wanted to thank you all so much for the love and support! it really means the world to me :)
-Fixed an issue with screen resolutions
-Fixed a small bug that happened in the "hide scene"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2253291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link