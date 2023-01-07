Before I get in to the fixes I just wanted to thank you all so much for the love and support! it really means the world to me :)
-Fixed an issue with screen resolutions
-Fixed a small bug that happened in the "hide scene"
My Grandparents Christmas Mystery update for 7 January 2023
Very small patch notes for My Grandparents' Christmas Mystery
