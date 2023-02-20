Anomaly Update v0.2.0 - The Tutorial & Goals Update

Hello everyone!

This is our first actual update that isn't just fixing a few bugs. We are very excited! Sorry for it taking so long, we've been very busy behind the scenes getting the game ready for some future features and just busy with personal issues.

Anyway in this update, we've added a new tutorial to help show players how to play the game. We've also added a goal list down the side so players know what to do and what is left to do.

Changelog:

Added goal list

Added tutorial

Added performance meter (press f3)

Fixed scanning through wall bug

Fixed wrong font being used

Keys now emanate sound to help the player find them

Delayed the Anomaly spawn

-Firelight Studios