Anomaly update for 20 February 2023

Anomaly Update v0.2.0 - The Tutorial & Goals Update

Hello everyone!

This is our first actual update that isn't just fixing a few bugs. We are very excited! Sorry for it taking so long, we've been very busy behind the scenes getting the game ready for some future features and just busy with personal issues.

Anyway in this update, we've added a new tutorial to help show players how to play the game. We've also added a goal list down the side so players know what to do and what is left to do.

Changelog:

  • Added goal list
  • Added tutorial
  • Added performance meter (press f3)
  • Fixed scanning through wall bug
  • Fixed wrong font being used
  • Keys now emanate sound to help the player find them
  • Delayed the Anomaly spawn

-Firelight Studios

