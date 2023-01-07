 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SlasherRPG update for 7 January 2023

Fix Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10272802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Status Boss (Misstake)
  • Window door (Object Bug)
  • Map Lv Teleport 10 -> 7
  • Fix Teleport bug
  • Fix Horse Animation
  • Equipment Building (Object Bug)
  • Fix new map navmesh
  • Fix price npc sell home town

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link