- Status Boss (Misstake)
- Window door (Object Bug)
- Map Lv Teleport 10 -> 7
- Fix Teleport bug
- Fix Horse Animation
- Equipment Building (Object Bug)
- Fix new map navmesh
- Fix price npc sell home town
SlasherRPG update for 7 January 2023
Fix Bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update