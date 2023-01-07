 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 7 January 2023

Story Turn Illustrations Hotfixes

Build 10272769

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option for disabling story turn illustrations
  • Added prefix image gen option for story turn illustrations
  • Hopefully fixed an AutoModel bug for custom downloadable local models
  • Fixed bug where story illustration wouldn’t update while mouse hovered on it
  • Fixed minor tooltip display bug

