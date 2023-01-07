- Added option for disabling story turn illustrations
- Added prefix image gen option for story turn illustrations
- Hopefully fixed an AutoModel bug for custom downloadable local models
- Fixed bug where story illustration wouldn’t update while mouse hovered on it
- Fixed minor tooltip display bug
AI Roguelite update for 7 January 2023
Story Turn Illustrations Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
