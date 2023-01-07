 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 7 January 2023

1.7 Update notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10272744

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New NPCS and player favorability will trigger gifting behavior to a certain extent

  2. New steal function, can steal NPCS backpack items, of course, may also be stolen

  3. Character skin material optimization

  4. Enhanced summoning skills

  5. Fixed low level monsters not being able to attack through E key

  6. Fixed an issue where some players would get stuck in the initial game screen

  7. Fixed a BUG where other qualities appeared in Autoalchemy

  8. Fixed an issue where resolution could cause incomplete display

  9. Fixed the problem that the name of the furnace is not the same

  10. Fixed the attack speed BUG of spirit beast Wolf, which would cause problems with battle cards

  11. The materials invested in optimizing the life magic weapon will have an impact on the types of affixes increased when the quality is improved

  12. Optimized the increase and decrease data of favorability and reduced the increase range of favorability

  13. Optimize some display issues

