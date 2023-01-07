1.7 Update notice

New NPCS and player favorability will trigger gifting behavior to a certain extent

New steal function, can steal NPCS backpack items, of course, may also be stolen

Character skin material optimization

Enhanced summoning skills

Fixed low level monsters not being able to attack through E key

Fixed an issue where some players would get stuck in the initial game screen

Fixed a BUG where other qualities appeared in Autoalchemy

Fixed an issue where resolution could cause incomplete display

Fixed the problem that the name of the furnace is not the same

Fixed the attack speed BUG of spirit beast Wolf, which would cause problems with battle cards

The materials invested in optimizing the life magic weapon will have an impact on the types of affixes increased when the quality is improved

Optimized the increase and decrease data of favorability and reduced the increase range of favorability