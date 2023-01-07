-
New NPCS and player favorability will trigger gifting behavior to a certain extent
-
New steal function, can steal NPCS backpack items, of course, may also be stolen
-
Character skin material optimization
-
Enhanced summoning skills
-
Fixed low level monsters not being able to attack through E key
-
Fixed an issue where some players would get stuck in the initial game screen
-
Fixed a BUG where other qualities appeared in Autoalchemy
-
Fixed an issue where resolution could cause incomplete display
-
Fixed the problem that the name of the furnace is not the same
-
Fixed the attack speed BUG of spirit beast Wolf, which would cause problems with battle cards
-
The materials invested in optimizing the life magic weapon will have an impact on the types of affixes increased when the quality is improved
-
Optimized the increase and decrease data of favorability and reduced the increase range of favorability
-
Optimize some display issues
轮回修仙路 update for 7 January 2023
1.7 Update notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
