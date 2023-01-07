v1.07.498 - Friday Hotfixes & Tweaks

- FIX: Squirrel Turbine map correctly mapped to SPECIAL EVENTS mission zone
- FIX: squirrel drop multiplayer spawn location de-sync: squirrel meats always spawn at kill point.
- FIX: terror squirrel multiplayer explosion location sync: explode instantly when shot
(bonus result: more tactical gameplay)
- TWEAK: enemy health bar height increased 50%
- TWEAK: randomize squirrel jump heights
- UI: game over scoreboard improved
- MAPS: more squirrel spawners!
- MAPS: orbs of delight cleanup
Still working on mission rewards / hats system - coming soon!
All the best for 2023 ! Stay squirrely!
Changed files in this update