Squirrelmageddon! update for 7 January 2023

v1.07.498 - Friday Hotfixes & Tweaks

Build 10272723

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIX: Squirrel Turbine map correctly mapped to SPECIAL EVENTS mission zone
  • FIX: squirrel drop multiplayer spawn location de-sync: squirrel meats always spawn at kill point.
  • FIX: terror squirrel multiplayer explosion location sync: explode instantly when shot
    (bonus result: more tactical gameplay)
  • TWEAK: enemy health bar height increased 50%
  • TWEAK: randomize squirrel jump heights
  • UI: game over scoreboard improved
  • MAPS: more squirrel spawners!
  • MAPS: orbs of delight cleanup

Still working on mission rewards / hats system - coming soon!

All the best for 2023 ! Stay squirrely!

