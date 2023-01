The original NPCs have been upgraded, bringing more personality and fresh faces to FIshton.

We are hoping this adds more originality and enhances the Fishton style.

We will continure to work on bringing more activity to the streets.

The new years eve top hat for Kit-10 is available from Scavenger Joe.

Future Updates

Starting next week the weekly updates will be on Sunday instead of Friday. Our focus will be on adding more content.