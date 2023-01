解決屠殺機傷害到柵欄的問題

Solve the problem that the slaughter machine damages the fence

存檔時雙重驗證檔案完整性,存檔失敗時不會儲存

Double verification of file integrity when archiving, will not save when archiving fails

損壞存檔不會再出現XXXX,並可以直接刪除

Damaged archives will no longer appear XXXX, and can be deleted directly

處理人員的變動,這次修復作業晚了許多,請見諒。

Due to the change of processing personnel, this restoration operation is much late, please forgive me.