- fixed a crash when the AI tries to Close Assault but fails all morale rolls.
- Scenario Editor: fixed input boxes to allow decimal numbers with comma separators to be input.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 7 January 2023
06 Jan 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes in Defiance 2 Depot - Mac Depot 1175588
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes in Defiance 2? (1176927) Depot - Windows Depot 1176927
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update