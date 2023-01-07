 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 7 January 2023

06 Jan 23 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a crash when the AI tries to Close Assault but fails all morale rolls.
  • Scenario Editor: fixed input boxes to allow decimal numbers with comma separators to be input.

