Build 10272196 · Last edited 7 January 2023 – 01:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes :

New Boss Arena

2 New Infestation Areas

Infestation balancing improvements

Infestation wall weapons Improved

Improvements to Safehouses

Added breakable loot crates in Infestation

Fixed minimap not showing anything in Infestation

Join Discord : https://discord.gg/ZDQGU3fs5Q

Early update because i have nothing else to do

More features and maps to come in Infestation in the future

Thank you for supporting S.E.C.U.!