Version 4.12 Released

Mostly a bugfix update.

Minor

Shooting a huntable will now persist across saves (if you shoot it, save, load, it would respawn). Defeating a huntable in combat and then doing this will still respawn the huntable.

Added a "You Are Here" feature to the warp listing.

Bugs

Fixed typos.

Fixed a problem with lockpicking in chapter 1.

Fixed shops not showing prices until you try to buy something.

Added missing hit chance predictions to Empress' abilities.

Fixed some layering issues in westwoods.

Fixed Empress using some wrong icons and names.