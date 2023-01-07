TSOTF - A Recap of Changes Since Launch

It's been a joy to watch the community participate in TSOTF matches this past week! We've seen several nail-biting matches and clever uses of the new mechanics that TSOTF provides. It is a memorable experience for us to watch these high-intensity matches play out on a grand scale. Who’d imagine we’d see little dilos, monkeys, and small creatures being mind-controlled at end-game!? We'd also like to give a nod to the ARK content creation community for keeping our screens full of nonstop entertainment.

Since the original launch on Friday, Dec 23rd, balance changes have been made to several creatures including Thylacoleo, Rhino, Triceratops, Carcharodontosaurus, and Dragon. Changes have also been made to C4, fire/flame weapons, and bosses in the game. Several quality-of-life improvements have been added such as keybinds, total match time remaining on the HUD, and a confirmation prompt for converting to tokens. A parachute has been added as a lootable item and some optimizations have been made to the mini map, compass, on-screen text, and in-world POI UI/HUDs.

The patch notes thread contains the latest changes and updates for TSOTF.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/407530/ARK_The_Survival_Of_The_Fittest/