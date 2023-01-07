Dota 2 update for 7 January 2023
ClientVersion 5588
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Finnish, French, German, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Vietnamese
