Small Patch v0.2.9

v0.2.9
- Fixed monsters hovering away while fleeing (even though it was funny some times)
- Fixed issue with monsters getting stuck on nothing apparent while fleeing
- Platforms will now deactivate if all players are not close enough to active platform
- Increased visibility in area surrounding most difficult platform
- Added spawn protection for players just joining
- Added additional clarity to “Investigate nearby platform” objective location
- Reduced the amount of on-screen blood that can occur
- Moved Fill Ammo button to be more apparent
- Put away Christmas decorations
Changed files in this update