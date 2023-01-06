 Skip to content

EXOME update for 6 January 2023

Small Patch v0.2.9

Build 10272057

  • Fixed monsters hovering away while fleeing (even though it was funny some times)
  • Fixed issue with monsters getting stuck on nothing apparent while fleeing
  • Platforms will now deactivate if all players are not close enough to active platform
  • Increased visibility in area surrounding most difficult platform
  • Added spawn protection for players just joining
  • Added additional clarity to “Investigate nearby platform” objective location
  • Reduced the amount of on-screen blood that can occur
  • Moved Fill Ammo button to be more apparent
  • Put away Christmas decorations

