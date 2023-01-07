 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 7 January 2023

1 Year of KoA! Double XP Update - V.0.2.14

Build 10272042

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added collision to the well. ( even tho its worthless hehe ).
-Added visual energy cost for Arrows/Bolts on item.
-Added a Starter gathering buff. Get + 5 woodcutting damage and +2 mining damage from finishing a conversation with Osimodius for 30 minutes. Can continue to get buff from talking to Osimodius.
-Added all stone tier weapons to starter package. This is due to Mobs now dropping any plethora of weapons so a player can start using what they want earlier.

-Fixed crossbows not requiring energy to fire and not consuming energy on shots.
-Fixed DM for the iron node to match the new material.
-Fixed Holy/Lighting/Summoning staffs ball spells to work in bottlenecked servers.
-Fixed a spawn error with player.
-Fixed razor bloom levels for crafting.

-Increased start player slots by 12. Went from 36 to 48.

-Nerfed viper Mob damage.
-Nerfed Floating Island and Golem damage being too high.

-Removed front of cart cube so that it didn't interfere with looting, move camera to access cart of drop it now.
-Removed dust effect from feet.
-Removed dust particle when hitting trees.

-Tweaked cost color to be blue for mana, red for health, and green for energy.
-Tweaked G key to also teleport active summons back to the player.
-Tweaked crossbows to reload a tad faster.
-Tweaked Floating Island normal mob HP from 5000 to 4000 due to player feedback.
-Tweaked faction Shrines to be more rewarding for players to collect went from +5 of a stat to +20 of a stat for 2 hours.

