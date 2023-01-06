1/6/2023 Patch Notes: the Host Migration patch

1/6/2023 patch notes
Major changes:
- Basic host migration implemented
- Players are sent back to the lobby when a host leaves
Dev comment:
_- This addresses the issue of players having to find a new game and wait for it to fill up; instead, you will now be re-connected with the new friends you've made in the lobby you're in.
- Work is underway that will allow host migration to resume the game at whatever point the host left, so that all progress is saved. This patch provides the framework for that, and allows us to monitor any bugs we might have with the host migration system._
Minor changes & bugfixes:
- Fixed jumpscare animation while entering locker
- Added Cardboard boxy sounds
- Added character turntable on customization screen
- Toy part deposit nav indicator distance now represented by opacity
- Fixed mouse going out of viewport
- Fixed mommy's spotter ability not ending
- Fixed lobby UI being stuck on players' screens
- Fixed some soft-locks and exploitable areas in the toy factory and theater maps
- Fixed bug where wuggies could kill player in tutorial
- Fixed toy parts being dropped out-of-bounds when a player is jumpscared
Changed files in this update