Engine Evolution 2022 update for 6 January 2023

Update 2022.0.7

6 January 2023

  • New formula physics
  • Motorbikes and formulas are now matched together
  • Improved crash camera
  • A lot of new particle effects

This update is perhaps the most controversial change in the whole history of Engine Evolution; for that reason, I will try to explain my decision to go against the results of the player's will.

  1. This new formula physics should be better than the previous one.
  2. Matchmaker can be split again if needed.
  3. It will be more likely to play against players. -> As much as 80% of the taces will be without AI, I expect.
  4. I made it in a way that the game contains both old and new physics, so it can be brought back easily in a day.
  5. This change increases the likelihood of sidecars in the future. (10% to 80%)

