Update 2022.0.7

- New formula physics
- Motorbikes and formulas are now matched together
- Improved crash camera
- A lot of new particle effects
This update is perhaps the most controversial change in the whole history of Engine Evolution; for that reason, I will try to explain my decision to go against the results of the player's will.
- This new formula physics should be better than the previous one.
- Matchmaker can be split again if needed.
- It will be more likely to play against players. -> As much as 80% of the taces will be without AI, I expect.
- I made it in a way that the game contains both old and new physics, so it can be brought back easily in a day.
- This change increases the likelihood of sidecars in the future. (10% to 80%)
Changed files in this update