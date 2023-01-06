1.0.9 Enemies + Bug-fixes!

Hello all Champions,

1.0.9 is out with game balancing, better UI, updated enemies and a lot of stability fixes.

Thank you all for playing! It is so fun for us to see the leaderboards and all the feedback you guys bring up!

New features

New Obsidian enemies that are immune to lots of things!

You can now use the middle mouse button to PING on the map!

New +10 gold drops from enemies

New player UI in top left corner

New sound on calling a wave (sweet little battle drums)

Archers no longer cause bleed but have a 5% Critical Hit Chance to deal 2x the damage

Snipers also have a 5% Critical Hit Chance

Bugfixes

Your level progress now saves between rounds! And all the progress you had before should be put back in (Sorry about that)

Reduced the number of fatal crash calls so should crash less!

Better stability overall in multiplayer!

Sniper upgrades have been renamed

Immune sound effects are back in multiplayer

Arrows on the path now disappear as they should when loading a save

You can now continue on victory

Info panel for towers now have white text again

Balancing

Drop rate increased to 1% flat

You now earn more money for late game enemies

Some enemies have had their health adjusted to make progression more even

Obelisk tower speed boost reduced to +25% (down from +50%)

Known issues

Sometimes a multiplayer game will not sync correctly and won't start for one of the players. If that happens just try again! 60& of the time it works, every time!

The auto loot upgrade on the obelisk doesn't work, fixing in an upcoming version

Sometimes Mac computers will crash the game if you have denied internet access and it tries to upload your leaderboard score

Good luck defending your kingdom!

Max & Gideon