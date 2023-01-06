 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 6 January 2023

1.0.9 Enemies + Bug-fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10271879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all Champions,

1.0.9 is out with game balancing, better UI, updated enemies and a lot of stability fixes.
Thank you all for playing! It is so fun for us to see the leaderboards and all the feedback you guys bring up!

New features

  • New Obsidian enemies that are immune to lots of things!
  • You can now use the middle mouse button to PING on the map!
  • New +10 gold drops from enemies
  • New player UI in top left corner
  • New sound on calling a wave (sweet little battle drums)
  • Archers no longer cause bleed but have a 5% Critical Hit Chance to deal 2x the damage
  • Snipers also have a 5% Critical Hit Chance

Bugfixes

  • Your level progress now saves between rounds! And all the progress you had before should be put back in (Sorry about that)
  • Reduced the number of fatal crash calls so should crash less!
  • Better stability overall in multiplayer!
  • Sniper upgrades have been renamed
  • Immune sound effects are back in multiplayer
  • Arrows on the path now disappear as they should when loading a save
  • You can now continue on victory
  • Info panel for towers now have white text again

Balancing

  • Drop rate increased to 1% flat
  • You now earn more money for late game enemies
  • Some enemies have had their health adjusted to make progression more even
  • Obelisk tower speed boost reduced to +25% (down from +50%)

Known issues

  • Sometimes a multiplayer game will not sync correctly and won't start for one of the players. If that happens just try again! 60& of the time it works, every time!
  • The auto loot upgrade on the obelisk doesn't work, fixing in an upcoming version
  • Sometimes Mac computers will crash the game if you have denied internet access and it tries to upload your leaderboard score

Good luck defending your kingdom!
Max & Gideon

Changed files in this update

Depot 1510071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1510073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link