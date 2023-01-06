1.0.9 Enemies + Bug-fixes!

Hello all Champions,
1.0.9 is out with game balancing, better UI, updated enemies and a lot of stability fixes.
Thank you all for playing! It is so fun for us to see the leaderboards and all the feedback you guys bring up!
New features
- New Obsidian enemies that are immune to lots of things!
- You can now use the middle mouse button to PING on the map!
- New +10 gold drops from enemies
- New player UI in top left corner
- New sound on calling a wave (sweet little battle drums)
- Archers no longer cause bleed but have a 5% Critical Hit Chance to deal 2x the damage
- Snipers also have a 5% Critical Hit Chance
Bugfixes
- Your level progress now saves between rounds! And all the progress you had before should be put back in (Sorry about that)
- Reduced the number of fatal crash calls so should crash less!
- Better stability overall in multiplayer!
- Sniper upgrades have been renamed
- Immune sound effects are back in multiplayer
- Arrows on the path now disappear as they should when loading a save
- You can now continue on victory
- Info panel for towers now have white text again
Balancing
- Drop rate increased to 1% flat
- You now earn more money for late game enemies
- Some enemies have had their health adjusted to make progression more even
- Obelisk tower speed boost reduced to +25% (down from +50%)
Known issues
- Sometimes a multiplayer game will not sync correctly and won't start for one of the players. If that happens just try again! 60& of the time it works, every time!
- The auto loot upgrade on the obelisk doesn't work, fixing in an upcoming version
- Sometimes Mac computers will crash the game if you have denied internet access and it tries to upload your leaderboard score
Good luck defending your kingdom!
Max & Gideon
