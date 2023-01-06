 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 6 January 2023

[1.0.12] Bounceball Improvements, KBM hotfix, bug fixes

[1.0.12] Bounceball Improvements, KBM hotfix, bug fixes

Build 10271854

PATCH NOTES

[1.0.12]

This is a small patch that primarily improves the Bounceball mechanics in preparation for 1.1, as well as fixing a variety of minor bugs, and at least one major one: Mouse controls not working with the new direction resetting code. Oops!

List of Changes
  • Fix aim resetting when using keyboard and mouse controls
  • Fix text box alignment sometimes extending past the view screen
  • Fix items getting stuck in walls if player was hugging a while when trying to pick it up
  • Fix description text in options menu not always displaying properly
  • Improve some desert backgrounds
  • Bounceball NPC AI improvements
  • Fix some NPC names when using the glasses
  • Minor player physics improvements
  • Other various Bounceball Improvements
  • Various other minor bug fixes

