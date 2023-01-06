[1.0.12] Bounceball Improvements, KBM hotfix, bug fixes

PATCH NOTES
[1.0.12]
This is a small patch that primarily improves the Bounceball mechanics in preparation for 1.1, as well as fixing a variety of minor bugs, and at least one major one: Mouse controls not working with the new direction resetting code. Oops!
List of Changes
- Fix aim resetting when using keyboard and mouse controls
- Fix text box alignment sometimes extending past the view screen
- Fix items getting stuck in walls if player was hugging a while when trying to pick it up
- Fix description text in options menu not always displaying properly
- Improve some desert backgrounds
- Bounceball NPC AI improvements
- Fix some NPC names when using the glasses
- Minor player physics improvements
- Other various Bounceball Improvements
- Various other minor bug fixes
