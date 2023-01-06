Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 40

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

I hope the new year has found you well and if not, I hope things get better soon!

It's time for Update 40!

We had originally intended for it to be the Performance update but unfortunately we have ran into a bit of a delay. Rather than postponing the update further we have decided to release it now but without the performance changes. This way people can get to enjoy the new content we had prepared now while we push the performance for Update 41.

We apologise for the delay; we're working hard on it but it just can't go any faster. :'(

To make sure the update is stable we will first release it on a separate beta branch just like last time.

As soon as we see that there are no issues with the new content we will merge it with the main branch.

If you want to get to the update content now, follow these steps:

Go to your Steam Library and right click on Card Survival Click on Properties Go to BETAS Select "updatebranch" in the dropdown list

The next time you hit play you will be playing in Update 40.

Let's go to the content list now. :)

Boar Breeding:

Boars can finally be bred. To do so, you'll first have to catch them on trapping pits (just like you would do with goats) and then release a mating couple in an enclosure. Once a male and a female are present they will start breeding and eventually produce offspring.

The special thing about boars is that they will grow larger over time (as long as they are fed well) and will give an amount of meat and fat based on their size. That way you can have large boars that can serve as meat reserves when you decide to slaughter them.

Boars are omnivorous and can be fed both meat and vegetables and come with their own Boar Feeder blueprint to make the process easier. Their tusks can now also be carved into decorations by dragging a sharp knife onto them.

Cage Traps:

A new advanced trap is now available. Unlocked by having a high trap skill, this trap will allow you to catch live medium size animals like Partridges and Macaques.

Macaques trapped within these cages will remain inside and will gradually get tamed if you keep them fed and hydrated for long enough. This new feature will effectively make getting Macaque friends a more reliable process, provided you are willing to invest the time on improving your trapping skill.

Travois:

Many people have asked for this and we finally had the time to implement it. :)

The travois is a useful tool that will allow you to carry heavy objects more easily, making it ideal for transporting logs or large animals.

Additional Things:

We have added new craftable leather gloves so you no longer need to rely on hand wrappings to protect your hands when you are planning on chopping trees or crafting things with your hands.

A new recipe, Fried Puffballs, has been added to the list. It's a simple and nutritious vegetarian dish that should become available to players relatively early.

Macaques friends can now climb Palm Trees and bring you their coconuts.

Minor Changes and Bug Fixes since the last Notes:

Fixed some issues with some food items giving the wrong saturation types.

Added more items to filters.

Partridge Feeders now accept more food.

Dog Friend is no longer accepted in inventories.

Dog Friend no longer has any weight.

Liquids now work with the new digestive system.

Tweaked Blueprint research costs.

Fixed a bug that was breaking the enemy summoning process in some cases.

The wooden bed blueprint now accepts all kinds of needles.

The cellar's cooling effect is now more noticeable.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the stitched hide floor from unlocking in some environments.

Fixed a bug that was stopping you from cooking egg fried rice on fire pits.

Fixed some sound issues and added missing sounds.

Fixed a bug that was causing goat kids to duplicate.

Candles now need a full piece of fat.

Waterskin now only require one portion of fat.

Digging Mud with your hands now makes you a bit wet.

You can now repair glasses with hide glue.

Fixed some issues that were causing some blueprints to only accept bone needles.

Flowers can no longer be added to copper jars.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to craft multiple Westons.

Fixed a bug that was stopping you from using copper or wooden needles when making bellows.

Lowered and added saturation caps to many stats.

Added additional Art.

Fixed a bug that was destroying sack contents when sacks were used to build scarecrows.

Fixed an issue that was allowing you to build multiple wells.

Fixed an issue where reptile saturation was not being affected by hunger and perks.

Reduced minimum time between spiritual events.

That's all for now.

See you on discord, the forums or the next announcement!