Directional Module Content Pack - v0.5.3

New Module Pack

This second module pack update features 3 new directional modules for your ship! All modules are either targeted and automatically aim and fire at enemies (e.g. missile launcher) or directional and automatically fire when ready in the direction of the module (e.g. plasma launcher).

These new modules are all directional and emphasise the importance of which module slot you decide to place them in and your ability to maneuver appropriately to make the most of them.

Minigun Charger Module

Fires a stream of lasers with increasing fire rate but decreasing accuracy

Upgrade to increase damage output, fire rate, shot speed, knockback and more!

Choose to upgrade it's damage for faster dps output (good against high hp enemies & bosses) or total burst count for a more spread out dps (good against large groups of enemies)

Choose to increase the wind up time at the cost of accuracy or decrease the wind up time and increase the accuracy

Shotgun Blaster Module

Fires a random shotgun spread of lasers

Upgrade to increase range, alter accuracy, gain piercing, and more!

Choose to increase it's damage or total laser output to focus or spread out the total damage

Choose to increase the fire rate or total laser output for a choice of dps output

Choose to decrease spread at the cost of losing some range or increase the spread and gain some range

Helix Railgun Module

Fires two high damage, high range, instant helical rays

Upgrade to increase Damage, piercing, fire rate, and chance to create duplicate rays on hit!

Choose to gain an additional pierce or an additional burst

Changes

For better clarity and understanding of what type of aiming a module has, an aiming type icon has been added to the level up screen for each applicable module, like the offensive/defensive module type icons added last patch. Here's what the Shotgun Blaster Module looks like with it's DIRECTIONAL AIMING and OFFENSIVE MODULE icons:



You can hover over both of these to get a prompt describing the type they represent.

Fixes