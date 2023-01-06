Evo Square

Evo TownSquare !

A New interactive place inside the game where you can:

*Interact with Evotopians to talk with and learn more about the game and many rumors and tips

Night & Day Enviroment, things change a little bit in the square everyday after 18 p.m

Ibiramon is now chilling on the EvoSquare 💚

This update was an idea of a player which we all agreeded it will turn the game much more intuitive and opens spot for new possible events to happen during the year?

*Also some hotfixes and corrections were applied in this patch

Please let us know if you find any issue 💚