EvoMon update for 6 January 2023

Evo Square

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Evo TownSquare !
A New interactive place inside the game where you can:

*Interact with Evotopians to talk with and learn more about the game and many rumors and tips

  • Night & Day Enviroment, things change a little bit in the square everyday after 18 p.m
  • Ibiramon is now chilling on the EvoSquare 💚

This update was an idea of a player which we all agreeded it will turn the game much more intuitive and opens spot for new possible events to happen during the year?

*Also some hotfixes and corrections were applied in this patch
Please let us know if you find any issue 💚

