TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 6 January 2023

Patch Notes (v2.5693):

Bug Fixes:

  • The ball no longer gets stuck when returning to the cannon after a homerun in 1v1.
  • The baseman no longer leaves the base to catch or pick up a ground ball when staying on base and waiting for the ball to reach them will result in a force out in 1v1.
  • The pitcher now properly pitches the ball when the player enters Batting Practice immediately following the Full Tutorial.
  • The hand model no longer appears and obscures the ghost controllers in the Tutorials when the player lifts their headset up.
  • The ball now always beats the player back to base in the final play of the Rules of Baseball.
  • The AI now properly stands on base for the final play of the Full Tutorial, allowing the player to complete the play with an out.
  • Opening the System menu no longer interrupts the AIs routines in single player.
  • The first baseman no longer runs over and pushes the pitcher during the walk phase of the Rules of Baseball.
  • The Baker hair is no longer invisible while on the field.
  • A purchase confirmation is now displayed when selecting a venue to unlock via coins.
  • Fixed an issue causing double back buttons in the single player menu.

Improvements:

  • The Customizer Avatar Puppet is no longer shrugging its shoulders.

