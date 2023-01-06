Patch Notes (v2.5693):

Bug Fixes:
- The ball no longer gets stuck when returning to the cannon after a homerun in 1v1.
- The baseman no longer leaves the base to catch or pick up a ground ball when staying on base and waiting for the ball to reach them will result in a force out in 1v1.
- The pitcher now properly pitches the ball when the player enters Batting Practice immediately following the Full Tutorial.
- The hand model no longer appears and obscures the ghost controllers in the Tutorials when the player lifts their headset up.
- The ball now always beats the player back to base in the final play of the Rules of Baseball.
- The AI now properly stands on base for the final play of the Full Tutorial, allowing the player to complete the play with an out.
- Opening the System menu no longer interrupts the AIs routines in single player.
- The first baseman no longer runs over and pushes the pitcher during the walk phase of the Rules of Baseball.
- The Baker hair is no longer invisible while on the field.
- A purchase confirmation is now displayed when selecting a venue to unlock via coins.
- Fixed an issue causing double back buttons in the single player menu.
Improvements:
- The Customizer Avatar Puppet is no longer shrugging its shoulders.
