NEW MAPS AND NEW FEATURES COMING WITH THE NEW WORLD UPDATE

We've finally completed our New World update. First of all, we would like to state that we have made a few changes to the game. New look, new features, new maps etc. to make our game more fun. Here's a list of what we've added below.

ADDED

With the New World update, we added two different new maps to our game. These are the Hidden City and the Forgotten City.

Added new keys to open doors.

Added jump boost that will make you jump higher.

Added a filling screen for each map.

Added an alternative parkour to the ancient map.

Added map selection section.

The version number has been added to the main menu.

Our social media platforms have been added to the main menu.

Button sounds specific to the buttons in the main menu and other menu operations have been added.

Added 1 new music.

Added new preview screen.

A warning screen has been added to warn those with health problems.

Our logo has been added to the main menu.

CHANGES

The lobby screen has been changed.

The map selection screen has been changed.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We have added many features to our game so far. From now on, we will try to make our game multiplayer. We have done various tests and have achieved successful results. You can be sure that we will offer you the opportunity to play our game in multiplayer with the new update as soon as possible.

RESULT

As you can see, we continue to improve our game. We will gradually turn our game into an amazing game. That's all we have to offer you for now. See you in the next update.

Have fun.

Royal Team