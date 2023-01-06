 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RetroRange update for 6 January 2023

AI updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 10271722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI updates 2 new AI enemies, a melee robot, and a robot bomber!


Object Pick up is now set up for toggling the button instead of pressing and holding
Adjusted the sound volume on doors & footsteps
UI visual updates, health bar, ammo counter

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140151
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140152
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link