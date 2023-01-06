AI updates 2 new AI enemies, a melee robot, and a robot bomber!
Object Pick up is now set up for toggling the button instead of pressing and holding
Adjusted the sound volume on doors & footsteps
UI visual updates, health bar, ammo counter
RetroRange update for 6 January 2023
AI updates!
