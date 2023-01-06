Hotfix deluxe - 6 January 2023

This is a hotfix that unfortunately wipes your save one more time. I messed up with the save versioning system causing crashes related to custom factions being incompatible with previous versions.
Changelog
- Add save versioning for level data and usersettings
- Add save versioning for custom lords
- Improve bardice textures
- Improve infantry spear textures
- Weapon texture optimization
- Fix first person mesh for frisian and chivalric militia
- Actually specify how long the campaign lasts and when the st lucia flood is
- Fix low pitch slowmotion sound staying if giving orders while it ends
- Scale move marker attack distance against distance from player
- Fix move marker only displaying the first hovered enemy
- Fix cavalry moving too far when charging other cavalry
- Increase timeout of charge yelling
- Fix bug causing victory screen to show all battles ever won by the player instead of this campaign
- Change some frisian troop flags
- Tick infantry fighting stamina drain slightly faster
- Change spearmen banner unit to correct model
- Add back colored hoods for archers / Light militia
- Fix unit catching on to other formation when charging specific formation
Changed files in this update