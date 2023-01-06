 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voor de kroon update for 6 January 2023

Hotfix deluxe - 6 January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10271698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix that unfortunately wipes your save one more time. I messed up with the save versioning system causing crashes related to custom factions being incompatible with previous versions.

Changelog

  • Add save versioning for level data and usersettings
  • Add save versioning for custom lords
  • Improve bardice textures
  • Improve infantry spear textures
  • Weapon texture optimization
  • Fix first person mesh for frisian and chivalric militia
  • Actually specify how long the campaign lasts and when the st lucia flood is
  • Fix low pitch slowmotion sound staying if giving orders while it ends
  • Scale move marker attack distance against distance from player
  • Fix move marker only displaying the first hovered enemy
  • Fix cavalry moving too far when charging other cavalry
  • Increase timeout of charge yelling
  • Fix bug causing victory screen to show all battles ever won by the player instead of this campaign
  • Change some frisian troop flags
  • Tick infantry fighting stamina drain slightly faster
  • Change spearmen banner unit to correct model
  • Add back colored hoods for archers / Light militia
  • Fix unit catching on to other formation when charging specific formation

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link