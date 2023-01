Share · View all patches · Build 10271652 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 22:39:10 UTC by Wendy

This minor update fixes a pricing display issue that didn't show the decimal points.

eg: $299 instead of $2.99

(Billing is unaffected as there was no error there. A $299 displayed price was still only charging the correct amount of $2.99)

Thank you for playing and HAPPY NEW YEAR!