Mothership Forever update for 6 January 2023

Another patch?!

Mothership Forever update for 6 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a little bit of trash talking, I decided that the best way to settle whos best is to hook up to Steams leaderboards. This should now be live, and will show your highest Evolution in Rogue and Endless modes, and the highest difficulty unlocked. I`ll do the obvious code and display the highest leaderboard entry soon, but I wanted to get the leaderboards populating with more than just a couple of people first!

