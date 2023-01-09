Hotfix 1.9.15

UPDATE: Copy pasting sensor configurations for sensors in autoblock no longer copies assigned signal
UPDATE: Current game page now shows recent maps instead of saves and shows a few less buttons
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: research, tutorials, ui; no: research, ui; de: tutorials, ui; en: tutorials; fr: tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Map details and difficulty visibility is now persistant across sessions
UPDATE: New train arrival alert will no longer show if signal facing train has a route queued
UPDATE: Renamed paste-all tooltip to better describe its function
PERF: Map list loading speed-up for for installations with many workshop maps
FIX: Advanced arrival sensor would not route trains with (any) destination to another platform when highest priority platform was inactive
FIX: Attempt to replace an existing platform in Editor failed if it was the first first action after loading a map
FIX: Binding images had graphical glitches on low resolutions
FIX: Braking train alerts would stay in some cases when stopped train alerts were turned off
FIX: Broken keybind would softlock the game
FIX: Bulldozing autoblock with sensors would leave sensors behind
FIX: Custom Rush Hour levels did not load configuration properly
FIX: Moving the camera with a gamepad and mouse resulted in a broken cursor and camera state
FIX: Music was not paused in editor when pause menu was opened
FIX: New Game on Current Game did not work for Rush Hour maps
FIX: New Rush Hour game could not be started from the maps menu
FIX: News item title was missing and initial position was set incorrectly
FIX: Platforms placed in editor have broken highlight animations until reload
FIX: Rail Route banner was not shown on current game page in Story Of Jozic
FIX: Station button in editor had incorrect hover text
FIX: Train timeline would remain when hovering over incomming train icon while train was spawned
FIX: Tunnel would not be destroyed when track connected to entrance was
FIX: Unplayed Rush Hour maps always showed 1 completion star
FIX: Unsupported shunting signals were used in Prague map (Zizkov station)
FIX: Viewing a specific contract would not clear active filters resulting in it possibly being hidden```
Rail Route update for 9 January 2023
Hotfix 1.9.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
