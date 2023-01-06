 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucky Goal update for 6 January 2023

Patch v2023.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10271412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer
🐞 entering the server password
🐞 ping indicator
🐞 kicked the ball over the stadion
🐞 disabled inputs

Singleplayer
🐞 resetting the ball in level 1.1

It has only been 6 days since the game has been published and the community has already
started to engage.
We do notice every one of your ideas and some of them are already being implemented
to the game.

⚽ Sound for power bar which indicates how much force will be used to kick the ball
⚽ Displaying difficulty of each singleplayer level

We are very grateful for your activity and feedback.

Cheer to creatives!

Lucky Goal - Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link