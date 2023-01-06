Patch v2023.1.6

Multiplayer

🐞 entering the server password

🐞 ping indicator

🐞 kicked the ball over the stadion

🐞 disabled inputs

Singleplayer

🐞 resetting the ball in level 1.1

It has only been 6 days since the game has been published and the community has already

started to engage.

We do notice every one of your ideas and some of them are already being implemented

to the game.

⚽ Sound for power bar which indicates how much force will be used to kick the ball

⚽ Displaying difficulty of each singleplayer level

We are very grateful for your activity and feedback.

Cheer to creatives!

