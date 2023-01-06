Notes for the update

Added 4 In A Row, Chess, Checkers and Backgammon to new board game room that opens 15 active days after Starlight Lounge is built.

Added new Nonograms game in the museum cafe.

Added new Morse Code Master game in the museum hieroglyph room.

Changes so you can rotate camera 360 degrees when on islands.

Changes so watering and harvesting times are now 240 hours (10 days) so you have much more time between each stage.

Several other minor improvements and bug fixes.