-Added level 201, it currently has no entrance except for the sandbox hub but one will be added soon

-Added a better frontrooms vault

-Added a new Entity: Binary Fish

-Added a scope attachment

-Added a new Arena Map with tighter corridors

-Added back the Computers in The End and Level 3

-Added a pump shotgun

-Added a tracers option to see your bullets

-Added some more props to the "backroom" joke level

-Added a gun store for the frontrooms

-Added more ammo and weapons to outposts

-Fixed the direction of some turnstyles in the subway entrances

-Removed a lot of ammo and ambient weapons from levels

-Restructured the first few levels to incentivize the use of outposts as supply caches