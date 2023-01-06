-Added level 201, it currently has no entrance except for the sandbox hub but one will be added soon
-Added a better frontrooms vault
-Added a new Entity: Binary Fish
-Added a scope attachment
-Added a new Arena Map with tighter corridors
-Added back the Computers in The End and Level 3
-Added a pump shotgun
-Added a tracers option to see your bullets
-Added some more props to the "backroom" joke level
-Added a gun store for the frontrooms
-Added more ammo and weapons to outposts
-Fixed the direction of some turnstyles in the subway entrances
-Removed a lot of ammo and ambient weapons from levels
-Restructured the first few levels to incentivize the use of outposts as supply caches
