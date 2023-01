Share · View all patches · Build 10271278 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy

New Features/Tweaks

Added a visual for the Snack Pack progress

Added quest target icons and progress display to the Quests Menu

Made Iron Clumps able to be smelted into Metal Scraps

Improved Medical Kit visual

Bug Fixes

Fixed Cooked Steaks somehow not being stackable in inventory

Fixed Snack Pack not producing food even close to as fast as advertised

