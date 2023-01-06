Stay Still has been officially launched.

Hello everyone, we're very happy to announce that Stay Still, our small indie horror experimental project made by two developers, one with experience working as a teacher to the other developer, has been released. We wanted to help our friend with his vision, so did we, we managed to make this indie horror game together and give our other new developer an in-depth image as how game development works.

We're aware that the game has a couple of flaws, since we've used another programming language aside of C# so this was a bit different of a workflow. Hopefully you'll enjoy this project, and that it will be well received as a small indie horror made by 2 passionate developers. We recommend you to check it out.

We plan to update & Patch the game, so we're waiting for your feedback.

Thanks a lot, Paul.