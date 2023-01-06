 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 6 January 2023

V0.55.5.0

Build 10271205 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes:
Vitality now increases the nutrient buffer from 100 to 140 rather than 110 to 130
You no longer need to click to hook the fish once it bites.

Bugfixes:
Fixed a couple recipe effects
Fixed a weird issue with tiling soil on certain places

