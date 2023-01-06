Share · View all patches · Build 10271205 · Last edited 6 January 2023 – 20:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Vitality now increases the nutrient buffer from 100 to 140 rather than 110 to 130

You no longer need to click to hook the fish once it bites.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a couple recipe effects

Fixed a weird issue with tiling soil on certain places