1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 6 January 2023

Fixed mini-map scrolling when whole map dimension (x/y) visible already

Build 10271181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a division by zero error which happened when doing mini-map scrolling when whole map dimension (x/y) was visible already

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236081
  • Loading history…
