 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 6 January 2023

January 6 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10271097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have you ever played Outcore, finished the [spoiler]nightmare flashback[/spoiler] that ends with the main menu showing up, and then quit the game because you thought that was the end? Well, this patch is for you:

  • At the end of the [spoiler]nightmare flashback[/spoiler] - pressing "exit" will now cause a group of clowns to break into your house, beat your ass, spread weird rumors about you among your friends, and continue the game into the next story chapter because you didn't finish the game.

Happy birthday.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link