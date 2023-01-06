January 6 update

Have you ever played Outcore, finished the [spoiler]nightmare flashback[/spoiler] that ends with the main menu showing up, and then quit the game because you thought that was the end? Well, this patch is for you:

At the end of the [spoiler]nightmare flashback[/spoiler] - pressing "exit" will now cause a group of clowns to break into your house, beat your ass, spread weird rumors about you among your friends, and continue the game into the next story chapter because you didn't finish the game.

Happy birthday.