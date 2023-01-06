My Colony has been updated to v1.25.0, clearing up some bugs and improving the Challenges system. Check out the full release notes here:
My Colony update for 6 January 2023
My Colony v1.25.0 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
My Colony Win x64 Depot 964131
- Loading history…
My Colony Mac Depot 964133
- Loading history…
My Colony Linux Depot 964134
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update