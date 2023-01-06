Closed Alpha v0.10.735

We just released another patch, after finding out we introduced some new issues with our patch yesterday (see the top two items in the list below).

Fixed:

Game over dialog not working.

Characters turning invisible when they transition floors from an invisible floor.

Camera stops following player when player is on sinking ship.

Pathing issue leading to characters going to their job target with a detour in certain circumstances. (happened mostly with stockpiles)

Not being able to place stockpiles/entities on places previously occupied by stockpiles that got removed.

Trade Manager shows resources from enemy ship

Construction menu shows ingredients on enemy ship

Construction and designation menu going off-screen on ultra wide screens.

Changes: