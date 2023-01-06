Closed Alpha v0.10.735

We just released another patch, after finding out we introduced some new issues with our patch yesterday (see the top two items in the list below).
Fixed:
- Game over dialog not working.
- Characters turning invisible when they transition floors from an invisible floor.
- Camera stops following player when player is on sinking ship.
- Pathing issue leading to characters going to their job target with a detour in certain circumstances. (happened mostly with stockpiles)
- Not being able to place stockpiles/entities on places previously occupied by stockpiles that got removed.
- Trade Manager shows resources from enemy ship
- Construction menu shows ingredients on enemy ship
- Construction and designation menu going off-screen on ultra wide screens.
Changes:
- When a ship sinks and reaches a certain point of sinking, creatures on that ship will no longer be able to perform jobs or leave the ship.
- Player input is now locked when a sinking ship reaches the aforementioned point. The captain will yell 'this is the end' when this happens.
