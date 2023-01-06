 Skip to content

Cursed Crew Playtest update for 6 January 2023

Closed Alpha v0.10.735

Closed Alpha v0.10.735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released another patch, after finding out we introduced some new issues with our patch yesterday (see the top two items in the list below).

Fixed:

  • Game over dialog not working.
  • Characters turning invisible when they transition floors from an invisible floor.
  • Camera stops following player when player is on sinking ship.
  • Pathing issue leading to characters going to their job target with a detour in certain circumstances. (happened mostly with stockpiles)
  • Not being able to place stockpiles/entities on places previously occupied by stockpiles that got removed.
  • Trade Manager shows resources from enemy ship
  • Construction menu shows ingredients on enemy ship
  • Construction and designation menu going off-screen on ultra wide screens.

Changes:

  • When a ship sinks and reaches a certain point of sinking, creatures on that ship will no longer be able to perform jobs or leave the ship.
  • Player input is now locked when a sinking ship reaches the aforementioned point. The captain will yell 'this is the end' when this happens.

