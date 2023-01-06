Water update

Water & levels are here! The game has been significantly changed and many new optimizations and improvements have been made.

Update notes:

Core gameplay changed: Levels! Instead of playing on a big randomly generated rectangular map, Tile Town now features a variety of unlockable levels with custom-made maps. Build up the islands and get enough score to unlock new levels!

Core feature changed: Instead of one board with your top 10 high scores, high scores are now saved individually for each level

New natural tile: Water! Some tiles now like/dislike being next to water.

New ploppable tile: Fisherman

Game math: Amount of starter tiles changed; overhauled math for batch score requirements

Game math: Some tile scores and stages in which tiles become unlocked have been modified

Audio update: 2 new tracks added to background music (now 5 in total)

Optimization: CPU and memory performance optimization

Visual tweak: Bloom and ambient occlusion added; slight color correction

Visual tweak: Camera now has slightly larger FOV

Visual tweak: Slightly improved ground texture

Visual tweak: Improved quality of tile thumbnail pictures

Feature added: Developer social media buttons and feedback/bug report link added to Credits

Please note that during early access most of the updates will reset your existing game, your settings and your save file. This is to make sure your save file is fully compatible with the newest version of the game. Sorry about that! If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try reinstalling the game.