TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.13

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! One of the most requested features is included in today's update: the new Tutorial panel. ːreexcitedː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 11 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 73% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyheartː [Feature] A new tutorial panel has been implemented to give a better onboarding experience for new players.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Increased all sheet stacks to 4.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Alert enabling/disabling from options has been implemented.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Gatherer passion and Gatherer's Hut construction descriptions have been updated to hint at plant fibers.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] New Hotkey: DEL - Cancels map object production if one is selected and opens the destroy confirmation box if a map object is selected.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The settings menu now features more aesthetically pleasing buttons, dropdowns, sliders, and checkboxes.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The ability to toggle alerts on and off from the settings menu has been implemented.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The reset tutorials option allows you to resume receiving tutorial alerts.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Refactored prerequisites. Collector methods have been introduced to definition utility classes.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] The affected character count is no longer displayed for tutorial alerts.

ːhappyhfː [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with alerts not appearing once an alert category was disabled in-game.

This week’s list may appear short compared to previous weeks, but the work required to create the new tutorial screen was extensive; we will continue to work on developing this new feature in the coming weeks. We've also begun work on a new campaign map, which will be released with the next major update! ːreimpressedː

Furthermore, we have been evaluating the roadmap for our 2023 objectives; there is a lot of exciting stuff on the way for everyone, and we will announce the updated roadmap as soon as we finish the last remaining tasks of the current goals and release the 0.6.1 build.

Have a wonderful weekend and a fantastic 2023, and we hope you enjoy this update! ːgearthumbsupː